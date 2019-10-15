Hotel Northland is attracting more businesses into downtown Green Bay

Hotel Northland has become Green Bay’s premier hotel, and it’s being awarded a high honor from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

And now–the hotel is paying off and attracting more businesses downtown.

An achievement nearly a century in the making.

Hotel Northland has been honored with the Historic Restoration Award.

“It’s the result of some very hard work by some very talented people to ensure that the property’s integrity from an historical perspective is intact, and it’s just a great honor to be the recipient,” said Kenny Didier, general manager at Hotel Northland.

It’s a Green Bay comeback story.

Hotel Northland originally opened in 1924 and after a rather lengthy absence, it’s providing a shot in the arm for Adams Street.

“The foot-traffic has really increased,” he said. “And then all that does is make it more desirable for little outside busiensses to pop up here and there.”

Economically, it’s become the straw stirring the drink.

“Really I think, up and down the street, it’s spurred interest in this whole entire area,” said Kevin Vonck, development director for Green Bay.

It seems to have awakened the area around Adams Street, with several new developments since first opening in February.

“We’ve been fortunate to have Glas move forward in opening up their coffee shop,” he said. “Republic’s committed to doing an expansion. Further down Adams, you’ve also seen the Skaliwags owners come forward.”

Hotel Northland is an investment that the city hopes to keep cashing in on.

“I’d love to see the entire downtown Green Bay area flourish,” said Didier. “Very happy to be part of that, and really just want to continue to look to the future for [Hotel Northland] to be part of a very healthy downtown Green Bay area.”

As far as future development, The Heel shoe store is up for sale and the city is working on finding a replacement.