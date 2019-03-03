Hotel Retlaw in Fond du Lac Opens Doors on Saturday, Guest Rooms to be Ready in April

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) - The Hotel Retlaw, a historical property in downtown Fond du Lac, opened its doors Saturday for the first time in about four years. The reopening comes 96 years to the day after the hotel first debuted in 1923.

"Well, I'm biased... I would describe it as stunning," Legendary Hotels Principal/Partner Dennis Doucette said, with a laugh.

"It's a blessing to me to be a big part of this," added the hotel's executive chef, Chanse Schomber. "I truly, truly love this place."

While the guest rooms are not yet ready, the public areas of the hotel - the lobby, a restaurant, an espresso cafe and wine bar, and a lobby bar - are free for visitors to enjoy, while a spa, a hair salon, and another restaurant will soon follow. The renovations required an almost $30 million investment.

"Everything, from the plumbing to the electrical, everything was gutted and remodeled," Schomber said. "But we brought it back to the 1923 style, so it's a combination between the old and the new."

The hotel is named after its original founder Walter Schroeder - "Retlaw" is "Walter" spelled backwards - and its importance to the city of Fond du Lac is reflected in its address: 1 N. Main St.

"Back in the 20's, this property was one of the premier hotels in Wisconsin," Doucette said. "Luxury has changed so much from the 20's through modern day, that even when we were contemplating bringing it back, we knew that we had to go above and beyond what it was back in the 20's."

The hotel is also adding a social membership to engage local community members.

"We think that'll help develop a social scene in downtown that downtown's been lacking for a long time," Doucette said.

The hotel's guest rooms are expected to be ready in April.