ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV_ When the NFL officially released the Packers schedule the phones started lighting up at hotels around Lambeau.

Emilee Carpenter, the Director of Sales at the Hilton Garden Inn and Home2Suites said, “It’s all hands on deck. We have four people at each property answering phone calls when the schedule is released. We did release a packers game earlier with the rates.”

Carpenter said her team has to move quickly to get that many reservations booked.

“It is very stressful because their are so many people trying to call and there are only so many lines we have on all of the phones so it’s just very hectic.”

The staff said this brings a large amount of their business at once.

“It is probably the busiest day of packers season because everyone wants to get their reservations before we book,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter said it will likely take a month for both properties to book solid.