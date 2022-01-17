Hotels, home rentals fill up ahead of Packers playoff game

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have family or friends coming to town for the game, they need a place to stay — but get ready to pay up.

“To have that energy on the day of a game and just be able to walk out the door, all bundled up, and be able to see the stadium down the street, that’s cool,” said Mark Biesack.

He knows a thing or two about renting homes. He runs more than 60 properties between Appleton and Green Bay as the founder of Powerhouse Properties 920. A huge chunk of those houses are in the shadow of Lambeau Field.

“People were sort of holding off this weekend because they didn’t know when the game was going to be,” said Biesack. With the game now set, Biesack and his team are busy getting ready for a packed weekend.

“The interesting thing is, most of the people coming to visit are here to cheer for the Packers,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon on Monday. “You would think people traveling here might be cheering for the opposing team.”

If hotels are more your thing, there are more than 4,600 hotel rooms to choose from in the greater Green Bay area, according to Discover Green Bay. As of Monday morning, the cheapest rooms we could find were going for around $300. Hotels are already going for as much as $700, as of Monday afternoon.

Those prices are only expected to go up, which is why you might consider properties like Biesack takes care of.

“In two years, I’ve gone from two properties to now 61 properties, with another 15 we are working on,” he said.

Hopefully, you’ll be cheering on the Pack whether you are near, or far.

“Everyone’s experience here in Green Bay and at Lambeau is one that they’re gonna remember and come back for,” he added.

