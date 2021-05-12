GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hotels prepare for 2021 Packer’s Season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2021 Packer’s Schedule has been announced and local hotels are hoping for an increase in business as a result.

Alexa Bartol, the Director of Sales at Home2 Suites said, “Having fans in stands is a huge deal, we were hurt tremendously last year when they weren’t allowed, so our occupancy, we’re expecting to be full completely and then it will fill the community as a whole.”

The safety measures taken because of the pandemic hurt the hotel industry because most stopped traveling.

Shawn Dortman, the General Manager at Lodge Kholer said, “We remain incredibly hopeful and the industry as whole is certainly seeing an uptick.”

And things were looking positive the second the schedule was released, the phones at the Home2 Suites were ringing off the hook the entire time we were there.

“Years prior we always sold out every single Packers game because we are so close to the stadium, it’s walking distance, it’s in a great location,” said Bartol.

The 2021 Packers season has a chance to have a positive impact on much more than just the hotel industry.

“There’s always high energy, there’s always fun, there’s always drink specials, there’s always food, there’s live music,” said Dortman.

