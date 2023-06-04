ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Langlade County have a man in custody following an hours-long standoff in which he barricaded himself in a home with two children and allegedly threatened to shoot officers.

According to the Antigo Police Department, the incident began just before 8:50 p.m. on June 3 and ended with the 41-year-old man in custody in the ‘morning hours’ of June 4.

Officers say the incident happened in the 700 block of Pierce Avenue in Antigo, and were initially called to the residence for a domestic dispute.

When officers attempted to contact the man, he allegedly barricaded himself in the residence with two children and threatened to shoot the officers.

A perimeter was set up, and tactical units were deployed to the home as well as crisis negotiators.

At some point during the incident, tactical units were able to rescue the children from the home safely, the release states.

Assisting agencies included the:

Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Antigo Fire Department

The 41-year-old is being held in custody pending formal charging for ‘numerous crimes.’

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.