CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) A home is reportedly a total loss following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Chilton Fire Department says it happened on S. Washington Road at around 4:10 p.m.

The department says this fire was difficult to handle due to the winter conditions. Luckily nobody was injured, but a few firefighters reportedly fell due to the ice. The department says the firefighters looked like “ice statues.”

No other information has been released.