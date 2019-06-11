House engulfed in flames after catching ablaze
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) -- A house was engulfed in flames after catching on fire Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to a house fire at 1641 Shady Road in Pulaski around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 10.
There was no word from officials on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.
Local 5 will keep you updated as this story develops.
More Stories
-
-
After a cloudy start to the day we will have more sunshine return…
-
"It's definitely at a higher rate than we're normally…