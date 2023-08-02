SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A house explosion Tuesday night in Sheboygan left two people without a home and injured one of the house’s residents.

In a release from the Sheboygan Fire Department, fire crews were requested to help assist police at 8:38 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of North 12th Street for a person who was having a mental health crisis.

Sheboygan police officers attempted to contact the person who locked themself inside the home and while additional officers worked to secure neighboring homes, the house in question exploded.

Fire Crews immediately began to attack the fire while paramedics provided advanced life support to a woman who ran out of the home following the explosion.

Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department

Officials report that the fire was put out quickly and additional crews then arrived on the scene looking for other victims but were unable to find any. Two cats were rescued and reunited with another resident who was not home at the time of the explosion.

The woman inside the house during the explosion was taken to a local hospital and authorities secured the house before deeming it uninhabitable due to structural damage from the explosion.

Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced resident and damage is estimated to be around $15,000.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.