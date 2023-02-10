OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100 block of West New York Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, flames were seen coming from the roof of a currently vacant single-family home.

Authorities say the fire was under control within 30 minutes and that it caused ‘extensive damage’ to a portion of the roof and second level.

It is believed that an electrical malfunction in the attic caused the fire, the Oshkosh Fire Department says.

No injuries were reported and the estimated cost of the damage was not provided.