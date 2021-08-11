UPDATE: WIS 29 reopened after fire closes highway for 5+ hours

WEDNESDAY 8/11/2021 7:00 a.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 29 in Kewaunee have been reopened after a house fire closed the highway for over five hours.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened at 6:49 a.m. after the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. The fire was on Manitowoc Road in Kewaunee.

There is still no information on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

WEDNESDAY 8/11/2021 5:27 a.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An attic fire has closed both directions of WIS 29, as crews work to secure the area and check for any hot spots.

According to officials, the incident happened on August 11 around 1:15 a.m. on Manitowoc Road in Kewaunee. Local 5 has a reporter on the scene and authorities say the fire has been put out.

The family was safely evacuated and there are no injuries reported. WIS 29 is still closed.

Crews are still on the scene checking for hot spots.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.