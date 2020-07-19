Fire ignites after lightning strikes Townsend home

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-family residence became fully engulfed in flames after lightning struck the home on Sunday morning in Townsend.

According to Lakewood Fire Department, around 3:30 a.m., the Nicolet Fire District responded to Dencur Lane for a report of a house fully engulfed in fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed the home was fully engulfed in flames and the shed next to the house was starting to catch on fire.

Fire officials say they were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

After further investigation, Wisconsin Public Service noticed the electric box near the road was blown apart which they then confirmed the home was struck by lighting and back-fed it back to the electric panel.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies included, Lakewood, Townsend, Crooked Lake, Doty Mountain, and Riverview and one ambulance from Lakewood/Townsend 4011.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5