NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Fire ignites after lightning strikes Townsend home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-family residence became fully engulfed in flames after lightning struck the home on Sunday morning in Townsend.

According to Lakewood Fire Department, around 3:30 a.m., the Nicolet Fire District responded to Dencur Lane for a report of a house fully engulfed in fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed the home was fully engulfed in flames and the shed next to the house was starting to catch on fire.

Fire officials say they were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

After further investigation, Wisconsin Public Service noticed the electric box near the road was blown apart which they then confirmed the home was struck by lighting and back-fed it back to the electric panel.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies included, Lakewood, Townsend, Crooked Lake, Doty Mountain, and Riverview and one ambulance from Lakewood/Townsend 4011.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks