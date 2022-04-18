APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday evening fire in Appleton caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, and the cause has not yet been determined.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, On April 17 around 7:45 p.m., crews were sent to the 1700 block of North Division Street for a reported fire. When crews arrived they found light smoke coming from a second-story home.

The ‘small’ fire was reportedly under control within ten minutes. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.

Officials estimated the damage to be at $10,000. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.