House fire in Appleton leaves one without a home, causes $75k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Monday night house fire in Appleton has left one person and their pet without a home, and caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on Dec. 20 around 11:30 p.m. crews responded to a house fire on West Franklin Street. The person that called in the fire reportedly saw a couch on the house’s front porch on fire.

The caller knocked on the door to wake up the person living at the house. The person was able to evacuate safely with their dog.

When crews arrived they were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes. The fire did cause significant smoke and heat damage throughout the house. The house is reportedly non-inhabitable.

The Red Cross is working with the resident to help provide assistance.

Officials say that the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time and is still under investigation.

