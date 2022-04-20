GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning house fire in Bellevue caused an estimated $200,000 in damages and burned down the garage.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on April 20 around 2:30 a.m., crews were sent to the 3000 block of Meadow Circle for a reported fire. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was the first on the scene and said the house was ‘fully involved’ with fire.

No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire, as the home was being renovated. The fire reportedly burned down the garage and attic.

Crews stayed on scene for two hours, and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say that the fire started in the garage and caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.