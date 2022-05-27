DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in De Pere is under investigation after three pets died and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

According to De Pere Fire Rescue, on May 26 around 9 p.m., crews were sent to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, ‘moderate’ smoke was found inside the residence.

All of the occupants were reportedly standing outside, but four pets were still inside the residence. The fire was put out within minutes and was able to be contained to just the kitchen.

The fire did cause heavy smoke damage through the residence. No injuries were reported. However, three pets did not make it out alive.

The fire is still under investigation, and the cause is not known at this point. The heavy smoke and fire damage caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Officials want to remind residents to keep anything flammable away from stovetops.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.