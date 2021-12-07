House fire in Fond du Lac causes extensive damage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday, December 7.

The initial call, which came in around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, describes smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Fire crews were dispatched to 302 N. Macy Street in Fond du Lac. Once on scene, First Responders were greeted with heavy fire conditions that were coming from the first floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but officials say extensive damage occurred to the home. The single residence of the home was inside when the fire occurred, but escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation. FDLFR crew members will be out in local neighborhoods on Wednesday, December 8, to provide residents with “fire safety literature.”

