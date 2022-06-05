FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Fond du Lac on Friday evening took the lives of two pets.

Just after 6 p.m. on June 4, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was notified of a house fire on Gillett Street. The fire was quickly brought under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to the kitchen area.

Two pets were removed from the house and fire personnel unfortunately were unable to revive them.

The Humane Society was called to assist the family and their pets, and the Red Cross was also notified in order to assist the family with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.