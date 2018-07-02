House Fire in Green Bay
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) - Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in Green Bay that broke out Sunday afternoon.
The fire is located on Walnut Street.
Officials say there are no reports of injuries.
We do have a crew at the location and will bring you updates as they become available.
