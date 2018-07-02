Local News

House Fire in Green Bay

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 01:55 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 09:09 PM CDT

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) - Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in Green Bay that broke out Sunday afternoon. 

The fire is located on Walnut Street.

Officials say there are no reports of injuries.  

We do have a crew at the location and will bring you updates as they become available. 

 

 

