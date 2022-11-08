KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital after a house fire in the city of Kiel on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Kiel Fire Department, crews were sent to the 300 block of Linden Street for a report of a house on fire with three occupants and pets possibly still inside around 2:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the structure. One occupant of the home was able to evacuate and let firefighters know they were the lone occupant, although two pets were inside.

Fire crews immediately began fire suppression and search efforts. During a primary search of the home, the two pets were rescued by Kiel Fire personnel.

The fire was knocked down within ten minutes, and crews remained on the scene for an additional two hours conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, as there was reportedly extensive damage to the home.

There were no reported injuries to first responders, but one individual was treated for possible smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital.

No further information was provided.