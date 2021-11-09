House fire in Marinette County under investigation, one man found dead on scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLEMAN, Wis. (WFRV)- The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department released information about an ongoing investigation into a house fire.

Authorities explain that upon responding to the house fire, one man was discovered dead. The cause of death is still being determined.

According to the release, the fire occurred on Saturday, November 6, around 7:30 a.m. on Park Avenue in the Village of Coleman. Firefighters discovered 78-year-old Jerry Salewski in the home once they got inside. The Marinette County Medical examiner has ordered an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including Coleman Fire, Pound Fire, and Brazeau Fire. The investigation is currently ongoing being run by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no other information regarding this case. Local Five will update this story as more details are made available to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social