NAVARINO, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Navarino after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette.

According to officials who spoke with Local 5, the homeowner fell asleep while smoking and the cigarette caused the fire.

The incident occurred at the 600 block of Pine Street.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

There is no information on the extent of the damage to the home.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.