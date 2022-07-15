LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday evening, authorities were called for a house fire in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 around 10:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in for a house fire on School Street in the Town of Lima. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were multiple ‘resources’ involved in the incident:

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Oostburg Fire Department and First Responders

City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

Waldo Fire Department

Adell Fire Department

We Energies

Orange Cross Ambulance Service

Officials say that the Red Cross is helping the homeowner with temporary living accommodations. There was no information on the extent of the damage or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.