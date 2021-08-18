House fire in Sheboygan kills multiple dogs, causes $150,000 of damage

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people are without a home after a fire in Sheboygan killed multiple dogs and injured two firefighters.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on August 17 around 3:45 p.m., crews responded to the 1000 block of North 12th Street for a possible fire. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded with 11 pieces of apparatus and 16 personnel.

When crews arrived they found a two-story, single-family residence with fire and smoke on all four sides of the home. All of the people inside the building were able to get out, but there were some dogs still inside.

Fighting through heavy smoke on all floors, crews searched for the dogs and found multiple pets in the house. Crews were able to safely remove two pet turtles from the home, but the Sheboygan Fire Department says the dogs were dead. There was no information on the exact number of dogs that died.

After one and a half hours, the fire was put out around 5:15 p.m. and it caused damage throughout the home.

Red Cross was called to help the residents of the house.

Authorities say that two Sheboygan firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries. The estimated dollar loss is $150,000.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities believe the fire started in the basement.

There was no further information provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.