LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

House fire in Sheboygan kills multiple dogs, causes $150,000 of damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people are without a home after a fire in Sheboygan killed multiple dogs and injured two firefighters.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on August 17 around 3:45 p.m., crews responded to the 1000 block of North 12th Street for a possible fire. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded with 11 pieces of apparatus and 16 personnel.

When crews arrived they found a two-story, single-family residence with fire and smoke on all four sides of the home. All of the people inside the building were able to get out, but there were some dogs still inside.

Fighting through heavy smoke on all floors, crews searched for the dogs and found multiple pets in the house. Crews were able to safely remove two pet turtles from the home, but the Sheboygan Fire Department says the dogs were dead. There was no information on the exact number of dogs that died.

After one and a half hours, the fire was put out around 5:15 p.m. and it caused damage throughout the home.

Red Cross was called to help the residents of the house.

Authorities say that two Sheboygan firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries. The estimated dollar loss is $150,000.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities believe the fire started in the basement.

There was no further information provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football