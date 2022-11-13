SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages.

According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.

First crews arrived within minutes and quickly extinguished a fire in the stairwell of the home.

Authorities say that while searching the home, crews found two dogs who had died due to smoke inhalation.

No resident or firefighter personnel injuries were reported.

The two upstairs residents were displaced but the release states that the downstairs residents could return to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities estimate the damage caused to be around $25,000.