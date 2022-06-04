TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Two Rivers is under investigation after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

According to a release, the Two Rivers Fire Department was notified of the fire at just after 8 p.m. on June 3. When the firefighters arrived they noticed heavy smoke, with a garage fully in flames and the fire already extending into the first floor.

Two residents were in the home located on Bellevue Place, and were able to self-evacuate. There were no injuries to either the residents or officers.

The fire took over an hour to control mostly due to fuels that were kept in the garage. The home took major fire and structural damage to the garage and kitchen and moderate fire damage to the first floor with heavy smoke and water damage to the second floor and basement.

Additional assistance was provided by the Manitowoc Fire Department, Two Rivers Police Department, Mishicot Fire Department, as well as the Two Rivers Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.