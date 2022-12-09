WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal, are ‘actively’ investigating a house fire that killed three people in Wisconsin.

According to the Watertown Police Department, on December 9 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported house fire. The fire was in the 100 block of Western Avenue. When authorities arrived, the home was ‘engulfed’ in flames.

Personnel at the scene were told that residents were still trapped inside. When firefighters tried to get inside, they were driven back due to the intense heat, smoke and fire.

The police department confirmed that three people died in the fire. The identities of the three victims were not provided.

The case is under ‘active’ investigation. The following agencies assisted with the incident:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

State Fire Marshal’s Office

Fire agencies responding through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System

No additional details were provided. Authorities did not say if there was any indication of criminal activity. Watertown is about an hour south of Fond du Lac.

