House fire near Crivitz closes all lanes on US 141

SATURDAY 1/22/2022 1:09 p.m.

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are closed on US 141 near Crivitz due to a house fire on Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a house fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on US 141 at County X.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is one of the responding agencies and expects the closure to last around two hours.

Photo Courtesy: Melissa Vennix

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

