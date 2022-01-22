NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

House fire near Crivitz closes all lanes on US 141

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House fire near Crivitz

SATURDAY 1/22/2022 1:09 p.m.

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are closed on US 141 near Crivitz due to a house fire on Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a house fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on US 141 at County X.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is one of the responding agencies and expects the closure to last around two hours.

Photo Courtesy: Melissa Vennix

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights