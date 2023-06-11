APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on South Weimar Street in Appleton sent one to a local hospital and caused $125,000 in estimated damages, authorities say.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 900 block of South Weimar Street around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews to first arrive say that heavy smoke was visible coming from the single-story home. An aggressive interior attack was used to put out the fire and search the home for any occupants.

Authorities say that one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and that the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

The incident is under investigation and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Authorities estimate the total damage caused by the fire to be roughly $125,000.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if new details are released.