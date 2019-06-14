House of Hope expansion complete Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay nonprofit dedicated to helping young homeless mothers, is celebrating the end of a reconstruction project. House of Hope now has much needed room to move forward with its mission.

At House of Hope Director Shannon Wienandt is so very thankful for all the space this shelter for homeless young mothers now has.

“We can actually serve people when they call us now,” said Wienandt.

It’s the result of a nine month construction project just completed, funded entirely with donations.

“Our community is so caring and thoughtful and I just feel lucky that we get to live here,” said Wienandt.

Last June, House of Hope kicked off this $3.6 million project - to double the shelter's size after dealing with cramped quarters for years, along with an ever growing waiting list

“We had 13 families using one, four-burner stovetop,” said Wienandt. “It was really hard to turn people away for shelter when we didn't have any rooms left.”

Now they have 27 rooms to shelter young families, two huge kitchens with 5 stovetops instead of one and lots of community space to teach employment and parenting skills to help young mothers.

“It has a very bright welcoming feeling, that I think is super encouraging for all the young moms who are living here,” said Beth Hudak, who started out as a volunteer at the shelter five years ago and now works for the organization.

“The trend has been an increasing need for shelter and supportive services,” said Wienandt.

With the average stay around 65 days, Wienandt says House of Hope uses that time to try to make a positive impact on people's lives. Now, with this new facility and what it offers, that mission is just a bit easier.

“I don't know if House of Hope ever looked like a homeless shelter, but it certainly doesn't now,” Hudak said.