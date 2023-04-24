A firetruck races to the scene of an accident.

ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments were on the scene battling a house fire in Washington County on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire around 10:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Hillcrest Drive in the Town of Addison. The homeowner reported that smoke was coming out of the basement, and everyone had self-evacuated.

After arriving on the scene, deputies reported that the fire could be seen coming from the dryer vent area, with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

The structure fire was eventually brought under control, containing the fire to a laundry room and a bedroom above. The residence reportedly suffered severe heat, smoke, and water damage but remained intact.

There were no reported injuries to the residents or firefighters, and Hillcrest Drive was closed to traffic for around two hours.

No further details were provided.