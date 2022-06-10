MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?

The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.

Well, after her business started to grow she knew she didn’t want to work out of her home anymore. In 2019 a bakery went up for sale, but it wasn’t right for her.

“A bakery went up for sale and when I looked at it, this was in 2019, it was too small. There was so much I wanted to do that I started working on my plan,” said Lutz.

As Lutz worked on her business plan she wanted to combine baking with another one of her passions: board games. Which concocted the unique idea of a board game cafe.

How did Lutz come up with the idea to combine bakery and board games? Well, she thought how cool it would be for people to have a space to play board games and enjoy some tasty food. Not long after she started seeing similar places show up on Facebook, and that’s when she knew the Fox Valley could use a place like that.

There are multiple items offered at The Sweet Lair. Whether that be a “Your Perfect Cupcake” (a customized cupcake where customers can pick everything ranging from flavor and topping) or special drinks and smoothies, there are options for everyone.

The Sweet Lair also has plenty of games to play and even spaces people can host events/game nights.

“Board gaming is becoming more and more popular again and I love meeting and talking with people who have the same love of games as I do,” said Lutz.

The owner tells Local 5 that The Sweet Lair is looking at planning more events and games in the future. To stay up to date on everything going on at The Sweet Lair, visit their Facebook page.