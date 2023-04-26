(WFRV) – Whether it be pull tabs, slot machines, lottery games or anything in between, certain establishments across Wisconsin have a variety of gambling options. But where does Wisconsin rank when it comes to the most gambling-addicted states?

A ranking done by WalletHub revealed the most gambling-addicted states in 2023. The ranking was done by comparing two key dimensions: Gambling-Friendliness and Gambling Problem & Treatment.

WalletHub says the gambling-friendliness weighted multiple factors including casinos per capita, gaming machines per 1,000 residents, lottery sales per capita, and other factors. The gambling problem & treatment category had factors including the share of adults 18 and older with gambling disorders, gambling counselors per capita and other factors.

Out of 50 states, Wisconsin came in at 45th. In what should surprise no one, Nevada came in as the #1 most gambling-addicted state. Wisconsin’s final score was 31.88 which was just over seven points shy of last place (which was Utah). The complete list can be found here.

In the gambling-friendliness category, Wisconsin was 41st, and the gambling problem & treatment ranking for the state was 35th.

Wisconsin did not appear at the top or bottom when it came to select factors like casinos per capita or gaming machines per capita.

The data used to create the ranking were reportedly taken from the U.S. Census Bureau as well as multiple other associations and reports.

Casinos.us says there are 21 total casinos in Wisconsin. Oneida, Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk and North Star are some of the popular casinos in the state.

Sports betting is only legal at select casinos and locations. WalletHub is a personal finance website.