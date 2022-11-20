APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade.

Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.

Lieutenant Blaine Vander Wielen says, “Over the past few years, we’ve incorporated more use of hard barricades, and we also have a large presence of law enforcement officers from both Appleton and other agencies that are working at the events to ensure everyone can feel as safe and comfortable as they can.”

Vander Wielen also advises paradegoers to report anything suspicious.

“What we want to be aware of is if there are any unattended objects or bags or anything that might stand out as out of the ordinary for an event such as this,” Vander Wielen explains.

Parade chair Corey Otis commends the police for keeping everyone safe and believes everyone will have a pleasant experience.

Otis says, “The police department is incredible. They have the foresight, they have the experience that they know how to make sure everybody’s safe and secure. Our whole event is about the spirit of community and coming together. We want everyone to feel safe and secure and have a good time.”

The Appleton parade will take place Tuesday, November 22nd at 7 p.m.