(WFRV) – A former Valders resident was recently arrested and charged with killing an Appleton woman back in 1988.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was charged with intentional homicide as well as sexual assault. On November 7, 1988, around 11 a.m. officers were sent to 1338 West Spencer Street for a missing person.

Around 15 minutes later an officer found the missing person, identified as Betty Rolf, under the bridge of West Spencer Street. An autopsy found evidence of blunt trauma to the head, strangulation and multiple skin abrasions. The death was ruled a homicide.

In September 2001 DNA analysis was done on swabs taken from the victim. 18 years later in 2019, a familial DNA search was done. This uses specialized software to detect and statistically rank a list of potential candidates in the DNA database who may be close biological relatives of the DNA profile.

The profile of the unknown person was associated with the lineage of Gene Meyer. Investigators determined that the only possible suspects were Gene himself and his brother. His brother was eventually ruled out as a suspect.

Authorities reportedly spoke with a niece of Gene who said he called and said ‘goodbye’ and ‘thank you for everything’. The complaint said her mother told her ‘I have a secret… I have a secret… and it’s going to go in my grave.’

Gene was eventually found to be living in the state of Washington. Agents from the FBI Office in Olympia, Washington were asked to surveil Gene in order to get a DNA sample from him.

On November 21, 2022, FBI agents were reportedly able to get DNA swabs from the door handle of Gene’s truck. The DNA profile ended up matching the DNA that was collected during the autopsy.

Meyer is charged with:

First Degree Intentional Homicide Felony Life in prison

First Degree Sexual Assault Felony Up to 20 years in prison



There is no information on when Meyer will be in court. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

Below is WFRV’s broadcast back in 1988. *THE VIDEO MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS*