GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-When you donate a blanket or a can of food to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, that item must travel thousands of miles before reaching the people its intended to help.

Local Five News did some digging to see how these items get to their destinations.

Polish Inheritance Alliance Executive Director Jeff Kuderski has started a fundraiser to help those who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

“It’s people helping people we’re helping the people who are helping the refugees in Ukraine,” said Kuderski.

Kuderski’s fundraiser collect money only. He then wires that money over to a bank in Poland where his contacts there withdraw it and then purchase items that are needed to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

He provided Local Five News with several pictures he received from Poland showing what the donations bought.

Kuderski said he started the fundraiser on Feb. 28 and already has raised $19,000. To donate to this fundraiser, click here.



“It’s kind of fun to see my email lighting up with pay pal receipts and people saying thank you for doing this,” said Kuderski.

Other organizations have found other ways to get supplies over to Europe.

The Wisconsin Ukrainians have collected thousands of items that can’t just be wired over to a bank in Poland. Instead, volunteers load the items into trucks and then drive down to Chicago where a company called Meest America takes over.

“We bring the supplies by sea containers or cargo planes to the ports and then take them to the Polish border,” said Myroslava Downey who is the public relations manager for Meest America.



The company has been shipping supplies to Ukraine for more than 30 years. They have well established shipping routes into ports around Europe and have trucking routes setup to get those supplies from ports to warehouses to the people who need them.

Most of their employees are Ukrainians, so being involved in this humanitarian effort is deeply personal to the company.

For awhile, Meest America was even able to provide free shipping for items going to Ukraine as humanitarian aid.



“We started with that initially, but due to the overwhelming supply we are no longer able to do this,” said Downey.

According to their website, Meest America is still providing discounted rates for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.



The Wisconsin Ukrainian group tells Local Five News they are very thankful that Meest had been covering shipping costs. Now that there is a fee again for shipping the Wisconsin Ukrainians said they are assessing their options to figure out how to continue to get supplies out to Ukraine as cost-effectively as possible.

Portions of the monetary donations they receive go towards the rental trucks and gas they need to get the supplies down to Chicago where they link up with Meest-America.

Jonathan Pylypiv with the Wisconsin Ukrainians said they are prioritizing items right now and really need people to donate medical supplies.

“Nobody wants to see things rotting in a warehouse not helping people so we want to priortize the most urgent stuff,” said Pylypiv.

To donate to the Wisconsin Ukrainians, click here.

