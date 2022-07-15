STACKER – The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed the $5.00 mark on Saturday, June 11 and continued to inch higher throughout the weekend. As of Monday, prices hovered around $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA.

Even an increase of fractions of a penny can add up quickly. According to reporting by the New York Times, a per-gallon price increase of a single penny equates to a collective cost of $4 million dollars each day for American drivers.

The White House confirmed to news outlet Axios over the weekend that President Biden will visit Saudi Arabia in July, with speculation that he will appeal to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase oil production. Biden’s visit would renege on a campaign promise to make Mohammed bin Salman a pariah for his role in the murder of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of July 12. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Wisconsin by the numbers

Gas current price: $4.43

Week change: -$0.16 (-3.5%)

Year change: +$1.47 (+49.4%)

Gas tax: $0.33 per gallon (#15 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $5.37

Week change: -$0.10 (-1.8%)

Year change: +$2.27 (+73.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Pierce -St. Croix County: $4.57

#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $4.54

#3. Racine: $4.52

#4. Wausau: $4.48

#5. Sheboygan: $4.45

#6. Kenosha County: $4.41

#7. Superior: $4.39

#8. Oshkosh: $4.36

#9. Fond du Lac: $4.35

#10. La Crosse (WI only): $4.34

#11. Green Bay: $4.34

#12. Eau Claire: $4.32

#13. Janesville-Beloit: $4.29

#14. Madison: $4.29

#15. Appleton: $4.22

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $6.06

#2. Hawaii: $5.61

#3. Alaska: $5.46

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $4.16

#2. South Carolina: $4.16

#3. Mississippi: $4.17

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162