GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After Brown County implemented a tow ban Friday through Sunday because of the winter storm, towing companies have been receiving an increased number of service requests.

Even before a winter storm passed through northeast Wisconsin, Glenn’s 24hr Towing was experiencing a flood of drivers looking for help.

Glenn’s President Darrell Henninger says, “[It’s been} pretty hard to keep up with everything. We’ve had all of our employees working constantly.”

While the ban gave them the opportunity to prepare for the demand, Henninger says the uptick in calls is due to drivers overestimating their speed.

“A lot of the all-wheel drives, people think they can drive any speed they want. They don’t realize how fast they can lose control while going down the highway,” Henninger says.

Glenn’s has received the majority of their calls from vehicles stuck on I-43.

“Slow down. Know what kind of road you’re driving on. Just because it’s a little different color doesn’t mean that that darker color is bare pavement. It’s a lot of times covered with a thin layer of ice.”