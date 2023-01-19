LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow.

At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill.

Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children, Grant and Elliot, along with Grant’s friend Michael, sledding.

She says, “In Little Chute, we don’t really get too many snow days, and especially this year, there has been no other opportunity. It’s a way to get out, get some physical activity and a breathe that fresh air.”

Originally, the Dailys’ planned to go somewhere else to sled, but Grant says “you can go a little bit faster and this one is a lot longer.”

Also sledding were the Vanveghel family. Chris Vanveghel is a construction worker who had the day off from the snow. He took his children Charley and Dominic, along with Charley’s friend Morgan Vanderheiden, to the park.

He says, “I told them, I used to do this when I was a kid all the time. It was our only thing we could do. We didn’t have Playstations. We enjoyed ourselves so, I said ‘let’s go try it.’”

We asked each of his children and Morgan what they liked most about sledding.

Dominic, 7, said “It’s just fun to be outside.”

Charley, 12, stated “It’s really fun to spend time with friends and family.”

For Morgan, she was just glad not to be cooped up inside: “It’s just fun getting outside more because sometimes on snow days, you’re just stuck in the house because it can be rainy snow, but if it’s regular snow, then it’s really fun to come out here.”