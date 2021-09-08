How local teachers are educating those who did not live through 9/11 about its importance

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 means all K-12 students across the country are now too young to have lived through the tragic day.

Nathan Klein, a Social Studies Teacher at Little Chute High School says, “Anyone who was alive during 9/11 remembers where they were and how it impacted them. And we have generations of kids who obviously were not alive at the time of the events.”

Teachers across our area are working hard to make sure students understand what that day means for American history.

“We always hear the slogan never forget and I have always taken that on personally, not that I would ever forget, but that I need to teach my students about the events of that day,” explains Ruby Sollitto, a Social Studies Teacher at Neenah High School.

Jeremy Reider, another Social Studies Teacher at Little Chute High School says, “Being a freshman in high school I try to give a first-hand account to what was it like during that time. So I use a timeline to discuss what was going on with my day. What was it like to be a high school kid, during that time, that hectic time.”

Educators are often able to utilize the 9/11 Memorial Website, as well as other online resources, to help students understand the magnitude of the tragedy.

“This year we’re going to look at some of the artifacts that they have curated and look at what do those particular objects tell us about that day,” says Kathy Ennis, a 7th Grade Geography Teacher at Einstein Middle School in the Appleton Area School District.

The teachers also noted that explaining the history of the political situation surrounding the attacks is an important part of helping kids to understand how society changed after them.

“I think it’s something that brought our country together in the immediate aftermath of that,” explains Klein. “And it’s become such a huge part of our history that it has impacted our foreign policy, it has impacted our identity so there’s lots of reasons why we should pause to think about 9/11.”

And as more people who were at ground zero slowly start to pass away, these teachers are working hard to preserve their legacy.