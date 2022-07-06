MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Water and road travelers alike will want to be aware of the traffic impacts of the upcoming Logging Fest Weekend.

According to the Marinette Police Department, there will be multiple street and boat launch closings for Logging Fest Weekend.

Here are the following impacts:

Friday, July 8th at 5 p.m. until July 10 at 5 a.m. Boom Landing – Closed Stephenson Island and Boat Launch – Closed to public access

Saturday, July 9 From 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. – The Menominee River will be closed to boat traffic upstream of the Interstate Bridge

Sunday, July 10 From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Riverside Avenue from Hall Avenue to Hattie Street is closed to public traffic. Car Show Entries only. (Exceptions to traffic to and from the Best Western Riverfront Inn and Pioneer Presbyterian Church) From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Riverside Avenue from VanCleve Avenue to Hattie Street will be closed for the parade.



The parade reportedly starts at noon.