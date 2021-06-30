How many cases are filed against people from WI for the Capitol riots?

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” will not face house arrest after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin ranks in the middle of the pack for the number of cases that are filed against people who participated in the Jan. 6 incident at the US Capitol.

According to a report, Wisconsin currently has five cases which tie them with six other states for 24th out of 50. The report also breaks down what county each individual is from.

The following Wisconsin counties have a case:

Dane

Rock

Milwaukee

Chippewa

La Crosse

None of the counties listed have more than one case. The report also mentioned some statistics about the individuals who have federal cases against them.

Photo courtesy of George Washington University

The average age of the individuals is 39-yeas-old and over 85% of them were men.

Texas, Flordia and Pennsylvania are the top three states.