(WFRV) – Summers in Wisconsin normally come with getting to attend family and friends’ weddings. But how much does it cost to have a wedding in Wisconsin?

Wedding site The Knot released its 2022 Real Weddings Study to determine the average cost of a wedding in each U.S. state. The 2022 national average cost of a wedding is $30,000 which is reportedly a $2,000 increase from 2021’s national average.

The cost listed includes the ceremony and reception and does not include the engagement ring. A wedding in Wisconsin reportedly costs $26,000 on average. Which is about the middle of the pack.

The lowest average is $16,000 which is shared by three states (Kansas, Oklahoma and Utah). While the highest average is in New Jersey, coming in at a whopping $51,000.

Those thinking about doing a destination wedding can expect things to normally be slightly more expensive than hometown events. This is mainly due to the cost of travel, accommodations and other expenses.

The Knot also breaks down the average wedding budget — not including honeymoons. The five biggest expenses are venue, live bands, florists, photographers and videographers.

The average American cost for these are:

Reception venue – $11,200

Live band – $3,900

Photographer – $2,600

Florist – $2,400

Videographer – $2,100

Additionally, the average cost of catering is about $75 per person. The study showed that the average wedding guest count was 117. This was an increase from 2021, which had an average of 105.

The information was released on February 2023.