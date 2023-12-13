(WFRV) – A recent ranking done by Forbes Advisor revealed the cost of getting a divorce in each state.

Forbes Advisor released information on the cost of divorce across the country. The average cost of a divorce across the United States is reportedly $7,567.

In order to find the most and least expensive states to get a divorce in 2023, Forbes Advisor considered the cost of divorce filing fees, the average cost of a lawyer, the cost of living and the percentage of household income it takes to pay for a divorce across the country.

Wisconsin came in as the 38th most expensive state to get a divorce in. The list says that $6,915.68 is the median divorce cost. It also mentions that it would take 6.58% of a household income to pay for a divorce.

Forbes Advisor says that the filing fee in Wisconsin is $194.50 and the average lawyer wage is $50.27.

Below are the top ten most expensive states to get a divorce in:

The Top 10 Most Expensive States to Get a Divorce. (Forbes Advisor)

Additionally, below are the top ten least expensive states to get a divorce:

The Top 10 Least Expensive States to Get a Divorce. (Forbes Advisor)

The entire list as well as more details can be found here.