How one Green Bay church is administering ashes on Ash Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With many Church masses virtual or fewer people inside, Ash Wednesday will look a little different.

Ash Wednesday is February 17 and some churches will not be putting the traditional ash cross on patrons foreheads.

Local 5 spoke to The Divine Worship Director at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral says it’s more than a small change, “This year we’re actually going to be asking priests and lay ministers to distribute ashes by sprinkling on top of the crown of the head and that’s a big difference this year.”

Ash Wednesday Mass will be both 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Cathedral and 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist.