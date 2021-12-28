How Outagamie County prepares for winter weather

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin drivers are no strangers to winter driving but this weeks late December storm has made conditions difficult.

The Outagamie County Highway Department said they have already changed out plow blades after last weekends storm and cleaned and did minor repairs on equipment.

They also had to make more salt brine for the roads to keep them from freezing, during the weekend storm Outagamie County alone used 40,000 gallons of brine to keep roads clear.

The department says the most important thing you can do is stay home but it is important to slow down if you must drive.

Chad Johnson, Patrol Superintendent, for the Outagamie County Highway Department said, “Give the plows room. They don’t have good visibility. Stay back 200 feet. Don’t get alongside them in their blind spots. Take your time. Allow yourself more time to get to where you need to go.”

Johnson said Outagamie County is responsible for plowing state and county highways and they are contracted to do some municipalities.