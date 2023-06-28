SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether it is a wild animal or a pet living with you, the severe air quality is proving dangerous for all walks of life.

At the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico, staff have had to take extra precautions to keep the animals safe, especially the birds.

“Birds, particularly parrots, have very sensitive respiratory systems, so those are the animals that we’ve moved indoors to air-conditioned areas where they don’t have to even deal with this,” said NEW Zoo Director Carmen Murach.

Additionally, the zoo has added a new position this year, where a staff member is tasked solely to watch for the animals’ well-being. Murach says it is another set of eyes in addition to the zookeepers.

Over at the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay, they have suspended the play yard for dogs and have limited their outdoor exposure.

“The play yard time is something that we get happiness [from] because they get happiness,” said Tanya Ditzman, Wisconsin Humane Society Northern Media Specialist. “Knowing that we had to temporarily suspend that due to the recommendation, we’re just hoping that the air quality gets better fast.”

Ditzman continued to tell Local 5 News that pet owners who are nervous about bringing their furry friends outdoors keep a close eye on them.

“You know your pet better than anyone,” added Ditzman. “If you’re noticing any kind of distress, bring the animal inside the house.”

The NEW Zoo also says it has air-conditioned resting areas called Care Cabins around the park for visitors looking for some relief.