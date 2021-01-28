How some schools are handling in-person instruction

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Thursday was another school day at St. Ignatius Catholic School.

The Pre-K to eighth grade institution has been learning in-person all school year.

“We’ve been five days in person since the beginning,” Headmaster Nathan Vande Hey said. “Our teachers have just done an amazing job just keeping everyone safe.”

That includes Spanish teacher Hannah Zeratsky.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” she told Local 5. “We’ve had a few times where we we’ve had to close a few classes, a lot of teachers have gone in and out, just because they’ve had close contact, but we’ve been pushing through and getting things done.”

Zeratsky added that parents have been a big help to the school, with contributions like extra masks and water bottles to help the school navigate the unfamiliar landscape.

“Water bottles are a big thing because we have our bubblers as no contact,” she explained.

Parents can also help out by keeping sick kids home.

“If your child is sick, just like you would in the past, keep them home,” Vande Hey said.

The different age groups present at the school all present different challenges.

“The little kids, they’re not really used to being in school so they don’t really know what it’s like,” Zeratsky said. “I think it’s harder the older you get.”

To help meet those challenges, the school has made adjustments.

“So we’ve really cut back on staff meetings and try to just give teachers as much time as they need to meet the needs of the students,” Vande Hey said.