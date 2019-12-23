How to handle holiday waste from food to strands of lights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The holidays are here and that means food, parties, wrapping paper, boxes causing plenty of trash – but what’s the best way to handle all of it?

Mark Walter of the Brown County Resource Recovery joined Local 5 to offer advice on how to take care of waste generated during the holidays.

“We generate a lot more food waste this time of year and hopefully we’re planning right so we don’t have a lot of waste. If you do generate some waste and want to get rid of it, we do actually have a drop off program at our facility on South Broadway,” Walter told Local 5.

Walter also discussed items that are brought to the recycling facility around this time of year that aren’t recyclable, such as:

Wrapping paper

Tissue paper

Ribbons and bows

Plastic bags

Strands of lights or light bulbs

To recycle lights, Walter recommends finding a drop-off site such as Home Depot, Menards, or even the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Plastic bags can also be taken to drop-off sites at stores such as Festival Foods, Target, or Kohl’s.

This time of year also brings loads of cardboard boxes. Walter says it is best to flatten those boxes or cut them up so they fit into your recycling bin. Run out of room in your recycling bin? Cardboard can be dropped off at the recycling facility on South Broadway.

