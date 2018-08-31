How to Minimize Damage to a Flooded Basement Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The heavy storms this week have caused headaches for many homeowners.

Several homes have seen flooded basements and restoration crews have been swamped with calls to repair damages before conditions become dangerous or unhealthy.

"Rental has been quite busy getting rid of excess water with lots of pumps going out to get rid of water that's standing in some places," says Katy Martin, owner of Martin Hardware.

Sullivan's Cleaning and Restoration says if your basement floods your best bet is to call a professional to make proper repairs and the sooner the better.

"When things like this happen the list gets long for all companies, restoration, plumbing and everybody so you want to be on lists," says Dan Hinrichs, a project manager for Sullivan's.

That being said there's not a lot you can do to prevent flooding but having a functioning sump pump could help, especially if you know where to keep it.

"They need to get it like 20 feet away from the house toward the main drain or down the drain on a hill or something," says Martin. "Otherwise it’ll just tip back into the house."

Even if your pump manages to pump out enough water to dry your floors you may not be off the hook.

"People are worried about their floors, but the big thing that happens is the water is going to soak up the walls and you’re not going to be able to tell that your walls are wet," says Hinrichs. "So you can get rid of your flooring, you can drive your flooring out and then we get calls weeks later of people having an odor and it’s because their walls were soaked up a foot or 2 feet."

You may not be able to control what happens during a rainstorm, but you can make sure your tools are properly working to lessen the blow of damages.

"Upgrade your pump, make sure you’re getting enough horse power so that when it does get this heavy rain, it can still handle it," says Martin.

Sullivan's also says they run into several clients that don't have flood coverage so it's a good idea to ask your insurance agent about additional coverage options.